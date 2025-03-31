Haldiram's Global Ambitions Fueled by New Investors
Haldiram Snacks Food, a leading Indian snack brand, has sold a minority stake to IHC and Alpha Wave Global. This move aims to strengthen Haldiram's financial position and support its global expansion, especially in the US and Middle East. The investment strategy aligns with backing strong consumer brands.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Haldiram Snacks Food has announced the sale of a minority stake to two investors, IHC and Alpha Wave Global. The announcement follows closely on the heels of Haldiram's confirmation of Temasek's acquisition of a minority stake.
This strategic investment aims to bolster Haldiram's financial foundation as it accelerates its global expansion plans, targeting key international markets such as the US and the Middle East. Industry insiders suggest the new investors are acquiring about a 6% stake at an impressive valuation of USD 10 billion, marking a notable milestone in the Indian packaged food sector.
Haldiram, with its roots dating back to 1937, continues to leverage its heritage while embarking on its ambitious expansion strategy. The collaboration with Alpha Wave Global and IHC represents patient capital and long-term commitment to Haldiram's vision of becoming a household name globally, particularly in regions showing an increasing appetite for Indian cuisine and snacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
