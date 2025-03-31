Reviving India's Steel Giant: A Combined Effort for Vizag Steel Plant

The central and state governments are joining forces to rejuvenate the Vizag Steel Plant with a comprehensive action plan. Discussions in Guntur took place between the Union Ministry of Steel and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, centering on leveraging a financial package approved by the NDA government.

The meeting highlighted the central and state efforts to coordinate initiatives, including opening a third blast furnace and offering security through the Special Protection Force.

Chief Minister Naidu pointed out the plant's emotional and economic importance to the state, emphasizing a coordinated approach to restore its former glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)