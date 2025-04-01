Left Menu

Trump Tackles Ticket Scalping: An Executive Order to Shield Fans

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to combat ticket scalping and reform the U.S. live entertainment ticketing industry. The order mandates enforcement of competition laws and compliance with taxation laws to protect fans from exorbitant prices driven up by scalpers using automated bots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 06:07 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 06:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has taken steps to curb 'exploitative ticket scalping' with a new executive order aimed at reforming the U.S. live entertainment ticketing industry. Flanked by singer Kid Rock, Trump signed the order in the Oval Office, highlighting the persistent issue of bot-driven scalping.

The directive tasks Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi with ensuring that scalpers comply fully with tax laws. It also calls on the Federal Trade Commission to collaborate with the Department of Justice to uphold competition laws in the industry.

Major player Live Nation Entertainment expressed support for the order, addressing ongoing challenges following recent controversies, including the mishandling of Taylor Swift's concert ticket sales. Critics, including U.S. lawmakers, continue to scrutinize Ticketmaster's practices, noting their dominance over the ticket market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

