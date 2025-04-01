Trump Tackles Ticket Scalping: An Executive Order to Shield Fans

President Donald Trump has taken steps to curb 'exploitative ticket scalping' with a new executive order aimed at reforming the U.S. live entertainment ticketing industry. Flanked by singer Kid Rock, Trump signed the order in the Oval Office, highlighting the persistent issue of bot-driven scalping.

The directive tasks Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi with ensuring that scalpers comply fully with tax laws. It also calls on the Federal Trade Commission to collaborate with the Department of Justice to uphold competition laws in the industry.

Major player Live Nation Entertainment expressed support for the order, addressing ongoing challenges following recent controversies, including the mishandling of Taylor Swift's concert ticket sales. Critics, including U.S. lawmakers, continue to scrutinize Ticketmaster's practices, noting their dominance over the ticket market.

(With inputs from agencies.)