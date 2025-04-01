Senate Democrats Challenge Trump's Tariff Plans Amid Trade Turbulence

With President Donald Trump's self-proclaimed "Liberation Day" for enacting tariffs approaching, Senate Democrats are testing Republican support by proposing a vote to nullify the emergency declaration behind the Canada tariffs.

The GOP expresses apprehension as Trump's trade maneuvers unsettle markets, but remains largely supportive, even as Democratic Senator Tim Kaine presents an opportunity to end the Canadian tariffs. Republicans stress the need to address fentanyl entering from the north, highlighting Trump's global economic shifts.

Kaine counters that the tariffs could elevate costs for housing and food, exacerbating existing economic strains. Despite Trump labeling Canadian fentanyl inflow as "massive," the true impact remains politically and economically uncertain.

