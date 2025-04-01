U.S.-India Trade Tensions: Tariffs, Restrictions, and Cultural Clash

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has released its National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report, spotlighting trade challenges with India, notably citing concerns surrounding tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and intellectual property practices.

Highlighting India's high import duties, the report outlines pivotal issues, including a 150% tariff on alcoholic beverages and a 100% tariff on walnut and raisin imports, which hinder U.S. competitiveness in these sectors. Additionally, the U.S. contends with stringent import restrictions on dairy products linked to India's cultural values and food safety priorities, as animals must not be fed animal remains.

India's Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) defends these measures, emphasizing their alignment with local needs and cultural standards. As tensions persist, the U.S. continues to advocate for reduced trade barriers, while India prioritizes domestic safety, cultural values, and market protections, citing concerns over non-GM certificates and refurbished medical device imports.

