U.S.-India Trade Tensions: Tariffs, Restrictions, and Cultural Clash

The U.S. Trade Representative's report highlights major trade tensions with India, focusing on high tariffs, stringent import rules, and cultural factors like dairy product restrictions. The U.S. seeks easing of these barriers, but India defends them as aligned with its domestic priorities and consumer safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has released its National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report, spotlighting trade challenges with India, notably citing concerns surrounding tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and intellectual property practices.

Highlighting India's high import duties, the report outlines pivotal issues, including a 150% tariff on alcoholic beverages and a 100% tariff on walnut and raisin imports, which hinder U.S. competitiveness in these sectors. Additionally, the U.S. contends with stringent import restrictions on dairy products linked to India's cultural values and food safety priorities, as animals must not be fed animal remains.

India's Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) defends these measures, emphasizing their alignment with local needs and cultural standards. As tensions persist, the U.S. continues to advocate for reduced trade barriers, while India prioritizes domestic safety, cultural values, and market protections, citing concerns over non-GM certificates and refurbished medical device imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

