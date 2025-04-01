TVS Motor Company Registers Strong Sales Growth in March

In a recent report, TVS Motor Company announced a notable 17% rise in total sales for March, totaling 4,14,687 units, compared to 3,54,592 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales increased by 16% to 4,00,120, while domestic sales saw a 14% growth, reaching 2,97,622 units. The company's electric vehicle segment experienced a significant surge of 77% last month, attaining 26,935 units over 15,250 units in March 2024.

The three-wheeler sales also saw an upswing of 44% to 14,567 units. Export figures rose by 23% to 1,13,464 units, according to the company's statement. Over the fiscal year 2024-25, TVS Motor's overall units grew by 13%, with specific growth in two-wheeler sales and a slight decline in three-wheeler sales.

