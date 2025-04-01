Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Achieves Record-Breaking Exports, Leads India's Automobile Export Market

Maruti Suzuki India reported record exports of 3,32,585 units in the last fiscal year, marking a 17.5% growth. The company leads with nearly 43% of the country's automotive exports. Top markets include South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Chile, with high demand for the Fronx and Jimny models.

Maruti Suzuki India disclosed on Tuesday that it achieved record total exports of 3,32,585 units during the last fiscal year, up by 17.5% from the previous year.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the major car manufacturer had exported 2,83,067 units and accounted for nearly 43% of India's total vehicle exports, according to a company statement. The most exported models were the Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Swift, and Dzire.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, emphasized the company's alignment with the Government of India's Make in India vision, underlining its status as the nation's top passenger vehicle exporter. The company plans to begin exporting the e VITARA, its first global strategic BEV, to approximately 100 countries in FY2025-26.

