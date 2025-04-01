Ukrainians Skeptical of Trump's Peace Efforts
A report from the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology reveals over 50% of Ukrainians distrust President Trump's peace efforts, fearing they may lead to an unfair resolution of the conflict with Russia. The survey underscores a growing skepticism toward the U.S. administration's stance since Trump took office.
More than half of Ukrainians express criticism toward U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts for peace amid concerns of an unjust resolution to Russia's war on Ukraine, according to a recent survey. The Ukrainian pollster, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, disclosed these sentiments on Tuesday.
The survey, conducted among 1,326 people in areas controlled by Ukraine between March 12-22, indicated that 32% of respondents foresee an unjust peace still meeting some of Ukraine's demands, while 22% predict a completely unjust peace. Just 3% trust Trump to secure a just peace.
In December, 20% anticipated a rather unjust peace, while 11% expected a totally unfair outcome. By March, public opinion had shifted further toward skepticism, with 67% believing the U.S. is pressuring Ukraine to concede. Anton Hrushetskyi, KIIS executive director, notes the entrenchment of disapproval toward U.S. actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Trump
- peace efforts
- U.S.
- Russia
- public opinion
- survey
- Kiev
- KIIS
- conflict