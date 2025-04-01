More than half of Ukrainians express criticism toward U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts for peace amid concerns of an unjust resolution to Russia's war on Ukraine, according to a recent survey. The Ukrainian pollster, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, disclosed these sentiments on Tuesday.

The survey, conducted among 1,326 people in areas controlled by Ukraine between March 12-22, indicated that 32% of respondents foresee an unjust peace still meeting some of Ukraine's demands, while 22% predict a completely unjust peace. Just 3% trust Trump to secure a just peace.

In December, 20% anticipated a rather unjust peace, while 11% expected a totally unfair outcome. By March, public opinion had shifted further toward skepticism, with 67% believing the U.S. is pressuring Ukraine to concede. Anton Hrushetskyi, KIIS executive director, notes the entrenchment of disapproval toward U.S. actions.

