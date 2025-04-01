Left Menu

Coastal Shipping Bill 2024: Navigating India's Maritime Future

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, aims to enhance India's maritime sector by providing a sustainable transport alternative and reducing logistics costs. It faces opposition regarding state autonomy and fishermen's livelihoods. The bill seeks to introduce a regulatory framework to modernize coastal shipping within India's maritime zones.

  • India

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, seeks to transform India's maritime sector by providing a sustainable alternative to traditional transport modes, according to Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Presented for consideration in the Lok Sabha, the bill promises a dedicated legal framework aimed at propelling India's maritime industry forward.

With logistics increasingly demanding more cost-effective and eco-friendly solutions, the bill is positioned as a significant reform initiative. Sonowal highlighted its alignment with the National Logistics Policy, emphasizing reduced emissions and overall logistics costs as pivotal benefits of increased coastal shipping operations.

While some MPs back the bill for reducing bureaucratic hurdles, others express concerns over its impact on state governance and fishermen's livelihoods. Opposition voices demand more protections, including weather alert systems for fishermen and a reevaluation of imposed taxes and regulations.

