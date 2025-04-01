Left Menu

Global Factories Brace for Impact Amid Looming U.S. Tariffs

Global factory activity slumped in March as businesses rushed to fulfill orders before imminent U.S. tariffs. While China's industry benefited from front-loading orders, Japan and South Korea faced declines. Europe's manufacturing saw a temporary boost, but experts predict future challenges as tariffs take effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 18:11 IST
Global Factories Brace for Impact Amid Looming U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Factories worldwide, from Japan to Britain, experienced a significant downturn in activity this March, with businesses striving to deliver goods before looming U.S. tariffs take hold, according to global surveys released Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to unveil a tariff proposal on "Liberation Day," extending levies on essentials like aluminium, steel, and automobiles, sparing no nation from the economic repercussions.

While China's factories rushed orders benefiting from "tariff front-running," other regions, particularly in Asia, saw a decline, with Japan and South Korea's industries reporting a slump. Europe's manufacturing rebounded slightly, though analysts caution against overoptimism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025