Global Factories Brace for Impact Amid Looming U.S. Tariffs

Factories worldwide, from Japan to Britain, experienced a significant downturn in activity this March, with businesses striving to deliver goods before looming U.S. tariffs take hold, according to global surveys released Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to unveil a tariff proposal on "Liberation Day," extending levies on essentials like aluminium, steel, and automobiles, sparing no nation from the economic repercussions.

While China's factories rushed orders benefiting from "tariff front-running," other regions, particularly in Asia, saw a decline, with Japan and South Korea's industries reporting a slump. Europe's manufacturing rebounded slightly, though analysts caution against overoptimism.

