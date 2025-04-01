Left Menu

Ammann Unveils State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat

Ammann has opened a new manufacturing facility for track pavers in Gujarat, India, following its acquisition of ABG. This expansion aims to produce 100 units annually with advanced German technology, highlighting India as a vital market in Ammann's global strategy while emphasizing sustainability and workforce upskilling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:59 IST
Ammann Unveils State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ammann, a prominent road construction equipment manufacturer, has announced the opening of a cutting-edge manufacturing facility for track pavers in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The project represents a Rs 10 crore investment by the international firm.

This expansion follows Ammann's acquisition of ABG last year, positioning the company to produce 100 units of track and wheel pavers annually. With the integration of German engineering technology, Ammann aims to enhance its presence in both the Indian and international markets by providing high-performance, fuel-efficient road construction solutions.

The investment is directed towards modernizing its manufacturing infrastructure while emphasizing automation, sustainability, and workforce upskilling. CEO Hans-Christian Schneider highlighted India's strategic role in Ammann's global strategy amidst the nation's growing infrastructure development needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025