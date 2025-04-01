Ammann Unveils State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat

Ammann, a prominent road construction equipment manufacturer, has announced the opening of a cutting-edge manufacturing facility for track pavers in Gujarat's Mehsana district. The project represents a Rs 10 crore investment by the international firm.

This expansion follows Ammann's acquisition of ABG last year, positioning the company to produce 100 units of track and wheel pavers annually. With the integration of German engineering technology, Ammann aims to enhance its presence in both the Indian and international markets by providing high-performance, fuel-efficient road construction solutions.

The investment is directed towards modernizing its manufacturing infrastructure while emphasizing automation, sustainability, and workforce upskilling. CEO Hans-Christian Schneider highlighted India's strategic role in Ammann's global strategy amidst the nation's growing infrastructure development needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)