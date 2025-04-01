Left Menu

SC Ralhan Leads Indian Exporters with New Vision

SC Ralhan has become the new president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), succeeding Ashwani Kumar. Alongside Ravikant Kapur as vice-president, Ralhan brings over 50 years of expertise, focusing on reducing trade barriers and enhancing India's global trade competitiveness.

In a significant development for the Indian export sector, SC Ralhan has been appointed as the new president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). His predecessor, Ashwani Kumar, steps down from the role, passing the mantle to Ralhan, a veteran with more than five decades of experience in exports.

Ralhan, who is also the Managing Director of Sri Tools Industries, has promised to confront current trade challenges head-on. He plans to engage with international trade bodies to secure favorable tariff structures and promote export diversification, thus reducing risks associated with market dependency.

Joining Ralhan is Ravikant Kapur, the new vice-president, who brings his extensive knowledge from the textiles industry. Together, they aim to spearhead policies that elevate India's status in global trade, ensuring a thriving future for Indian exporters.

