Left Menu

Silent Tribute: Kolkata ATCs Honor Fallen Myanmar Counterparts

Kolkata Airport's air traffic controllers observed a silence to honor fallen Myanmar counterparts killed in the recent earthquake. The somber event emphasized the strong bond between the two nations' ATC officers. The Kolkata ATC community expressed condolences and support for Myanmar during this tragic period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 22:23 IST
Silent Tribute: Kolkata ATCs Honor Fallen Myanmar Counterparts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant tribute, the air traffic controllers at Kolkata Airport paused their routines on Tuesday to observe a two-minute silence for their four colleagues from Myanmar, who tragically lost their lives during the recent earthquake in Naypyidaw, Myanmar's new capital.

Kshamendra Kumar, Regional Secretary of ATC Guild (India) Eastern Region, emphasized the deep connection and professional camaraderie between Kolkata and Myanmar's ATC officers. The daily exchange of flight information has fostered a strong bond crucial for ensuring safe travel.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) Kolkata issued a statement expressing solidarity and condolences to their Myanmar counterparts, noting the attendance of key officials at the memorial event. The quake, which measured 7.7 on the Richter scale, claimed the lives of over 2,700 people and injured thousands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025