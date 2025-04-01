Silent Tribute: Kolkata ATCs Honor Fallen Myanmar Counterparts
Kolkata Airport's air traffic controllers observed a silence to honor fallen Myanmar counterparts killed in the recent earthquake. The somber event emphasized the strong bond between the two nations' ATC officers. The Kolkata ATC community expressed condolences and support for Myanmar during this tragic period.
- Country:
- India
In a poignant tribute, the air traffic controllers at Kolkata Airport paused their routines on Tuesday to observe a two-minute silence for their four colleagues from Myanmar, who tragically lost their lives during the recent earthquake in Naypyidaw, Myanmar's new capital.
Kshamendra Kumar, Regional Secretary of ATC Guild (India) Eastern Region, emphasized the deep connection and professional camaraderie between Kolkata and Myanmar's ATC officers. The daily exchange of flight information has fostered a strong bond crucial for ensuring safe travel.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) Kolkata issued a statement expressing solidarity and condolences to their Myanmar counterparts, noting the attendance of key officials at the memorial event. The quake, which measured 7.7 on the Richter scale, claimed the lives of over 2,700 people and injured thousands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
