Left Menu

India's Resilient Trade: Minimal Impact from US Tariff Proposals

A report indicates that the US's upcoming reciprocal tariffs will have a limited effect on India, impacting only 1.1% of its GDP. The tariff difference with the US stands at 9%, but key vulnerable sectors contribute minimally to India's economy. The trade surplus with the US continues to grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:48 IST
India's Resilient Trade: Minimal Impact from US Tariff Proposals
File Photo of PM Modi, Donald Trump file photo (X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to weather the forthcoming reciprocal tariffs from the United States with minimal economic disruption. According to a report by Motilal Oswal, despite a significant tariff differential of 9% between the two nations, the impact on India's GDP is expected to be just 1.1%, due to the limited reliance on US-bound exports from six vulnerable sectors.

The report elaborates that the vulnerability lies in sectors such as electrical machinery, gems and jewellery, and pharmaceuticals, which combined are responsible for USD 42.2 billion of exports to the US—only a fraction of India's GDP. The anticipated drop in exports translating to USD 3.6 billion or 0.1% of GDP underscores the low elasticity of these goods to changes in tariff rates.

Other sectors, like agriculture and dairy, are less exposed due to their inherently low export value to the US. Additionally, areas where India has a trade deficit with the US, such as energy commodities and metals, are deemed less susceptible as higher tariffs would inadvertently affect US interests. Despite India having the largest tariff gap among major nations, the actual threat of targeted tariffs remains low, supported by its position as the US's 10th largest trade surplus partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025