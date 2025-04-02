Left Menu

Jiangxi and Greater Bay Area Forge Stronger Economic Ties

The Jiangxi & Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Conference held in Shenzhen focused on enhancing collaboration between Jiangxi and the GBA. The conference showcased achievements in transportation, economic cooperation, and industrial synergy, highlighting Jiangxi's role in technological innovation, industrial development, and investment opportunities.

In an ambitious move to bolster economic and trade relations, Jiangxi hosted the 23rd consecutive economic conference with the Greater Bay Area in Shenzhen on April 1, 2025. This year's focus was on leveraging existing strengths in transportation, technology, and industry to foster new levels of collaboration.

Jiangxi spotlighted its achievements in cutting travel time with the Ganzhou-Shenzhen High-Speed Railway and showcasing its significance in the GBA as a primary investment destination. A considerable portion of investment and foreign capital comes from Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The conference also highlighted technological innovation efforts, industrial advancements, and the establishment of substantial industrial guidance funds, resulting in the signing of 83 projects worth 45.046 billion yuan to spur economic growth in key sectors.

