Amul Cooperative Milks Revenue Success with 11% Growth

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), operating under the 'Amul' brand, reported an 11% revenue increase to Rs 65,911 crore for the last fiscal year. This growth, mainly driven by increased product volumes, reflects strong consumer demand. GCMMF plans to expand capacity to sustain growth.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), renowned for its 'Amul' brand, has achieved significant financial growth. The cooperative recorded a noteworthy 11% surge in revenue to Rs 65,911 crore in the latest fiscal year, a feat attributed to heightened product volumes across all categories, according to Managing Director Jayen Mehta.

Despite challenging economic conditions, GCMMF's turnover saw an 8% rise in the preceding financial year, amounting to Rs 59,259 crore during 2023-24. Mehta highlighted that the robust growth was primarily driven by increased volumes, emphasizing that price increments were minimal, with only a single adjustment in June due to rising input costs.

Looking ahead, GCMMF plans to extend its capacity to meet the ever-growing consumer demand. The cooperative remains the world's largest farmer-owned dairy enterprise, with a vast pool of 36 lakh farmers from more than 18,600 villages in Gujarat, further strengthening its global footprint with exports to over 50 countries and strategic entries, such as into the US market.

