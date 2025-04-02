Left Menu

AuroNova 2025: Central India's Largest Tech Fest Unleashes Innovation and Talent

AuroNova 2025 at the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology became Central India's largest tech fest, drawing students, developers, and engineers for a blend of innovation, culture, and competition. Highlights included a 24-hour hackathon, Industry 4.0 conference, and vibrant cultural performances, setting new tech event benchmarks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:43 IST
AuroNova 2025: Central India's Largest Tech Fest Unleashes Innovation and Talent
AuroNova 2025 at SAIT, Indore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AuroNova 2025, held at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology, has been hailed as Central India's largest tech fest, uniting students, developers, engineers, and tech enthusiasts from across the nation. Over two dynamic days, the event celebrated innovation, competition, and culture through exciting activities and interactive sessions.

The event kicked off with InnoNova 2025, a thrilling 24-hour hackathon that challenged 31 teams to solve real-world issues in areas such as AI, blockchain, and sustainable cities. Mentors from top tech firms provided invaluable guidance, while industry experts, like Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal and Mr. Ambrish Kela, shared inspirational insights.

Day two featured AuroCon 2025, a multidisciplinary conference focused on Industry 4.0. Esteemed speakers discussed pioneering trends in AI and IoT, solidifying the institute's reputation for fostering tech talent. Enriching cultural performances, including SPIC MACAY and Saz-e-Sufi, offered a creative respite, underscoring the multimedia talents of attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025