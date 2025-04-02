AuroNova 2025: Central India's Largest Tech Fest Unleashes Innovation and Talent

AuroNova 2025, held at Sri Aurobindo Institute of Technology, has been hailed as Central India's largest tech fest, uniting students, developers, engineers, and tech enthusiasts from across the nation. Over two dynamic days, the event celebrated innovation, competition, and culture through exciting activities and interactive sessions.

The event kicked off with InnoNova 2025, a thrilling 24-hour hackathon that challenged 31 teams to solve real-world issues in areas such as AI, blockchain, and sustainable cities. Mentors from top tech firms provided invaluable guidance, while industry experts, like Mr. Sanjeev Agrawal and Mr. Ambrish Kela, shared inspirational insights.

Day two featured AuroCon 2025, a multidisciplinary conference focused on Industry 4.0. Esteemed speakers discussed pioneering trends in AI and IoT, solidifying the institute's reputation for fostering tech talent. Enriching cultural performances, including SPIC MACAY and Saz-e-Sufi, offered a creative respite, underscoring the multimedia talents of attendees.

