Bharat Atta: A Subsidized Wheat Initiative for Consumers

The government disclosed that Kendriya Bhandar lifted over five lakh metric tonnes of wheat from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and retailed it as 'Bharat Atta'.

As part of the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS-D), the initiative began in November 2023, targeting general consumers with subsidized prices for wheat flour.

This effort involved semi-government and cooperatives partnering with retail outlets nationwide. No investigation by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planned, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)