Left Menu

Bharat Atta: A Subsidized Wheat Initiative for Consumers

Kendriya Bhandar lifted over five lakh metric tonnes of wheat from the Food Corporation of India, selling it as 'Bharat Atta' under a subsidized scheme. Launched in November 2023, it aims to offer affordable wheat flour through various retail outlets. No performance audit is currently planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:54 IST
Bharat Atta: A Subsidized Wheat Initiative for Consumers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government disclosed that Kendriya Bhandar lifted over five lakh metric tonnes of wheat from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and retailed it as 'Bharat Atta'.

As part of the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS-D), the initiative began in November 2023, targeting general consumers with subsidized prices for wheat flour.

This effort involved semi-government and cooperatives partnering with retail outlets nationwide. No investigation by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planned, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025