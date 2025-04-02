Bharat Atta: A Subsidized Wheat Initiative for Consumers
Kendriya Bhandar lifted over five lakh metric tonnes of wheat from the Food Corporation of India, selling it as 'Bharat Atta' under a subsidized scheme. Launched in November 2023, it aims to offer affordable wheat flour through various retail outlets. No performance audit is currently planned.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
The government disclosed that Kendriya Bhandar lifted over five lakh metric tonnes of wheat from the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and retailed it as 'Bharat Atta'.
As part of the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS-D), the initiative began in November 2023, targeting general consumers with subsidized prices for wheat flour.
This effort involved semi-government and cooperatives partnering with retail outlets nationwide. No investigation by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is planned, according to Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement