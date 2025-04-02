Adani's Mundra Port Sets New Record with 200 Million Tonnes Cargo

Mundra Port, a key asset under the Adani Ports banner led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has made history as the first Indian dockyard to process over 200 million metric tonnes of cargo in the fiscal year 2024-25. This achievement highlights India's growing maritime capabilities.

According to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), March 2025 saw a record-setting cargo volume of 41.5 million metric tonnes, a 9% increase year-on-year. This was driven predominantly by a 19% rise in container shipments and a 5% increase in liquid and gas volumes.

Beyond Mundra, the Vizhinjam port reached an impressive milestone by handling over 100,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the same period. With a network encompassing 15 ports and terminals along India's coastline, APSEZ boasts a capacity for 627 million tonnes of cargo annually, signifying its extensive scale and operational efficiency.

