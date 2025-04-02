RSWM Limited Triumphs at MATEXIL Awards: A Global Beacon for Indian Textiles
RSWM Limited, a leader in textile exports, received top honors at the MATEXIL Export Awards in Mumbai for outstanding export achievements. Celebrated for their innovation and quality in yarn production, RSWM continues to push boundaries in global markets, bolstering India's position in the textile industry.
In a grand event held in Mumbai, RSWM Limited, the flagship company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, was recognized at the prestigious MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24 for its exceptional export performance in the textile industry. The awards, which were conferred by Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, underscore RSWM's prowess in setting benchmarks for Indian textile exports.
The event saw RSWM bag three accolades: a Gold award for the Best Export Performance in Spun Yarn, a Silver award for Man-Made Fibre Yarn Blended with Natural Fibre, and a Bronze in the Best Overall Export Performance Special Award category. Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director of RSWM Ltd., expressed pride in these achievements, emphasizing the company's commitment to quality and innovation as crucial factors in their ongoing success.
RSWM Limited continues to enhance India's presence in the global textile export market. With its extensive manufacturing capabilities and commitment to sustainability, the company is a pioneering force in synthetic textiles exports, producing a wide range of high-quality products. Under the leadership of Riju Jhunjhunwala, RSWM's global outreach extends to over 70 countries, showcasing Indian craftsmanship on an international scale.
