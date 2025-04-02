Left Menu

RSWM Limited Triumphs at MATEXIL Awards: A Global Beacon for Indian Textiles

RSWM Limited, a leader in textile exports, received top honors at the MATEXIL Export Awards in Mumbai for outstanding export achievements. Celebrated for their innovation and quality in yarn production, RSWM continues to push boundaries in global markets, bolstering India's position in the textile industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-04-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 17:44 IST
RSWM Limited Triumphs at MATEXIL Awards: A Global Beacon for Indian Textiles
RSWM Limited Receives Three Prestigious Recognitions at MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand event held in Mumbai, RSWM Limited, the flagship company of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, was recognized at the prestigious MATEXIL Export Awards 2023-24 for its exceptional export performance in the textile industry. The awards, which were conferred by Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, underscore RSWM's prowess in setting benchmarks for Indian textile exports.

The event saw RSWM bag three accolades: a Gold award for the Best Export Performance in Spun Yarn, a Silver award for Man-Made Fibre Yarn Blended with Natural Fibre, and a Bronze in the Best Overall Export Performance Special Award category. Rajeev Gupta, Joint Managing Director of RSWM Ltd., expressed pride in these achievements, emphasizing the company's commitment to quality and innovation as crucial factors in their ongoing success.

RSWM Limited continues to enhance India's presence in the global textile export market. With its extensive manufacturing capabilities and commitment to sustainability, the company is a pioneering force in synthetic textiles exports, producing a wide range of high-quality products. Under the leadership of Riju Jhunjhunwala, RSWM's global outreach extends to over 70 countries, showcasing Indian craftsmanship on an international scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025