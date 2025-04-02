Tesla's Tumble: Sales Dip as Challenges Mount

Tesla has faced a significant decline in sales, reporting a 13% drop in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year. This downturn signals potential trouble for the electric car giant under Elon Musk's leadership.

Several factors seem to be contributing to this sales slump, including an aging lineup, increased competition from rivals, and backlash tied to Musk's political affiliations. These elements may collectively impact the company's forthcoming first-quarter earnings report, anticipated later this month.

Despite efforts with deep discounts and zero financing offers, Tesla's global deliveries were 336,681, falling short of analysts' expectations of 408,000, according to FactSet polling.

