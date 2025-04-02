JNPA Achieves 13.55% Growth in Container Traffic

Country's leading container port, JNPA, has reported a significant increase in container traffic, marking a growth rate of 13.55% with 73.01 lakh TEUs handled in the recent fiscal year compared to 64.30 lakh TEUs in the previous period.

The Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal achieved remarkable milestones, handling 222,201 TEUs in March 2025 and 2.27 million TEUs throughout the fiscal year, following the Phase-2 operational commencement in February.

APM Terminals continued its performance, maintaining a 2-million TEUs position with 2.08 million TEUs handled. Unmesh Sharad Wagh, Chairman of JNPA, highlighted the port's evolution as a model of efficiency, sustainability, and global competitiveness.

