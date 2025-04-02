Euro Zone Bonds on Edge as U.S. Tariffs Loom

On Wednesday, euro zone bond yields inched higher but stayed near four-week lows as market eyes turned to U.S. President Donald Trump's impending tariff announcement. This move could potentially escalate current global trade tensions.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield for Germany saw a minor increase of 2.5 basis points, resting at 2.71% after a period of decline. Investors have been flocking to safer assets like gold and bonds, anticipating what Trump dubs 'Liberation Day,' with talks of a 20% universal tariff circulating.

The European Union, while preferring diplomatic negotiations, is ready to retaliate against the tariffs imposed by Trump, according to EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen. The ongoing tension suggests market volatility will persist. Market analysts predict that successful negotiations could manage impacts on European markets, stabilizing the uptick in safe-haven bids.

