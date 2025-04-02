Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds on Edge as U.S. Tariffs Loom

Euro zone bond yields see a slight increase but remain close to recent lows, as the market eagerly awaits President Trump’s announcement of new tariffs. The European Union has prepared a strong response but remains open to negotiation. Analysts expect yields to continue fluctuating amid uncertain trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:17 IST
Euro Zone Bonds on Edge as U.S. Tariffs Loom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, euro zone bond yields inched higher but stayed near four-week lows as market eyes turned to U.S. President Donald Trump's impending tariff announcement. This move could potentially escalate current global trade tensions.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield for Germany saw a minor increase of 2.5 basis points, resting at 2.71% after a period of decline. Investors have been flocking to safer assets like gold and bonds, anticipating what Trump dubs 'Liberation Day,' with talks of a 20% universal tariff circulating.

The European Union, while preferring diplomatic negotiations, is ready to retaliate against the tariffs imposed by Trump, according to EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen. The ongoing tension suggests market volatility will persist. Market analysts predict that successful negotiations could manage impacts on European markets, stabilizing the uptick in safe-haven bids.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025