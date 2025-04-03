Left Menu

Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: A Bold Move in Global Trade Dynamics

The United States, under President Trump, has imposed new reciprocal tariffs, aiming to counter India's stringent non-tariff barriers affecting American exports. This move is part of a broader strategy to address trade imbalances and reclaim economic competitiveness. The tariffs mark a significant shift in US-India trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:26 IST
In a decisive shift in US trade policy, President Donald Trump has introduced reciprocal tariffs to counter India's burdensome testing and certification requirements, which hinder American exports.

The new tariffs target countries imposing high non-tariff barriers and underscore the president's broader strategy of reclaiming America's competitive edge.

By highlighting disparities between US and foreign tariffs, the White House emphasizes the need for balanced trade practices to bolster domestic industries and secure American jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

