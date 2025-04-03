Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs: A Bold Move in Global Trade Dynamics

In a decisive shift in US trade policy, President Donald Trump has introduced reciprocal tariffs to counter India's burdensome testing and certification requirements, which hinder American exports.

The new tariffs target countries imposing high non-tariff barriers and underscore the president's broader strategy of reclaiming America's competitive edge.

By highlighting disparities between US and foreign tariffs, the White House emphasizes the need for balanced trade practices to bolster domestic industries and secure American jobs.

(With inputs from agencies.)