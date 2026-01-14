Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Syrian Kurds Protest Against Aleppo Clashes

Thousands of Syrian Kurds marched in Qamishli protesting the expulsion of Kurdish fighters from Aleppo, following deadly clashes. The fighting highlights ongoing tensions and stalled integration efforts in Syria. Amid warnings of wider conflict, U.S. Central Command urges diplomatic resolution.

Updated: 14-01-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 02:54 IST
Tensions Escalate: Syrian Kurds Protest Against Aleppo Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In northeast Syria, thousands of Kurds braved the rain on Tuesday, marching against the recent expulsion of Kurdish fighters from Aleppo after several deadly clashes. The protests highlight the deepening faultlines in a nation still grappling with years of conflict and division.

The clashes in Aleppo have spotlighted resistance to President Ahmed al-Sharaa's attempts at unifying Syria. With scores of casualties and mass displacement, the Kurdish population remains wary of integration into the new government dominated by former rebels. The situation remains volatile, with Kurdish officials condemning government offensives.

Amidst fears of broader conflict, U.S. Central Command has called for restraint and a return to negotiations. As tensions simmer, the Kurds demand constitutional recognition of their rights, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence in war-torn Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

