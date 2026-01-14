Left Menu

Britain's Digital ID Plan: A Policy U-turn?

The UK government is reportedly set to abandon plans to make digital identity documents mandatory for workers, marking another policy shift. Originally introduced to counter illegal migration, the plan faced backlash over civil liberties concerns. Digital IDs are now expected to be optional when introduced in 2029.

The UK is poised to abandon plans for mandatory digital identity documents for workers, according to The Times and other media reports. Initially proposed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer last year as a measure to combat illegal migration, the plan now faces criticism for potential civil liberties infringements.

The digital ID, designed to be carried on mobile phones, was to be integrated into employer hiring checks. However, political opponents argued the plan wouldn't effectively address illegal migration. Concerns over privacy and the potential impact on civil liberties further fueled opposition.

Under the revised approach, when the scheme launches in 2029, digital IDs will be optional rather than mandatory. The government emphasized its commitment to work checks, citing problems with current paper-based systems. The U-turn follows other recent policy reversals, including tax plans and energy subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

