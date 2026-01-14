Left Menu

Lethal Imported Air Bags: A Safety Crisis on American Roads

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns against Chinese-made air bag inflators, linked to fatal crashes in America. Known as DTN, these inflators are banned in the U.S. yet found in Chevrolet and Hyundai models. Investigation underway with law enforcement aiding probes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 02:52 IST
Lethal Imported Air Bags: A Safety Crisis on American Roads

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a critical warning to used car buyers, owners, and repair shops in the United States. This comes after two additional fatalities were linked to Chinese replacement air bag inflators in December. The dangerous components have likely been imported illegally into the U.S.

The NHTSA is aware of 10 incidents where these inflators, manufactured by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd. (DTN), have caused death or serious injury. Eight drivers were killed in otherwise survivable crashes due to the inflators malfunctioning, sending metal shrapnel towards the drivers.

An investigation into the faulty DTN inflators was initiated by the NHTSA in October following eight serious crashes and six deaths. Up to 10,000 inflators are being scrutinized. The products were found in Chevrolet Malibu and Hyundai Sonata models, raising alarms across the industry as law enforcement pursues illegal import activities.

TRENDING

1
Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Michael Byungju Kim in Homeplus Sale

Court Denies Arrest Warrant for Michael Byungju Kim in Homeplus Sale

 South Korea
2
Trump's Tariff Gambit: A New Front in Economic Diplomacy

Trump's Tariff Gambit: A New Front in Economic Diplomacy

 United States
3
Mass Exodus of Prosecutors Highlights DOJ Civil Rights Tumult

Mass Exodus of Prosecutors Highlights DOJ Civil Rights Tumult

 Global
4
Iran's U.N. Envoy Accuses Trump of Inciting Violence

Iran's U.N. Envoy Accuses Trump of Inciting Violence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026