Lethal Imported Air Bags: A Safety Crisis on American Roads

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a critical warning to used car buyers, owners, and repair shops in the United States. This comes after two additional fatalities were linked to Chinese replacement air bag inflators in December. The dangerous components have likely been imported illegally into the U.S.

The NHTSA is aware of 10 incidents where these inflators, manufactured by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd. (DTN), have caused death or serious injury. Eight drivers were killed in otherwise survivable crashes due to the inflators malfunctioning, sending metal shrapnel towards the drivers.

An investigation into the faulty DTN inflators was initiated by the NHTSA in October following eight serious crashes and six deaths. Up to 10,000 inflators are being scrutinized. The products were found in Chevrolet Malibu and Hyundai Sonata models, raising alarms across the industry as law enforcement pursues illegal import activities.