India-US Tariff Talks: A Path to Balanced Resolution

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India expressed optimism over the ongoing bilateral trade discussions between India and the United States.

The talks aim to counteract the effects of tariffs announced by President Trump under the 'Liberation Day' initiative, potentially leading to a balanced resolution advantageous to both nations' economies.

ACMA's President, Shradha Suri Marwah, acknowledged the intent behind the US administration's focus on boosting domestic manufacturing while addressing trade imbalances. She emphasized the importance of continued engagement to protect the long-term interests of India's auto component industry.

