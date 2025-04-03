Left Menu

India-US Tariff Talks: A Path to Balanced Resolution

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) is optimistic about India-US trade talks that could alleviate tariffs introduced by President Trump. ACMA President Shradha Suri Marwah highlights the need for continued negotiations to benefit both economies, particularly the auto components sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:39 IST
India-US Tariff Talks: A Path to Balanced Resolution
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India expressed optimism over the ongoing bilateral trade discussions between India and the United States.

The talks aim to counteract the effects of tariffs announced by President Trump under the 'Liberation Day' initiative, potentially leading to a balanced resolution advantageous to both nations' economies.

ACMA's President, Shradha Suri Marwah, acknowledged the intent behind the US administration's focus on boosting domestic manufacturing while addressing trade imbalances. She emphasized the importance of continued engagement to protect the long-term interests of India's auto component industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025