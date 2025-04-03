India-US Tariff Talks: A Path to Balanced Resolution
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) is optimistic about India-US trade talks that could alleviate tariffs introduced by President Trump. ACMA President Shradha Suri Marwah highlights the need for continued negotiations to benefit both economies, particularly the auto components sector.
- Country:
- India
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India expressed optimism over the ongoing bilateral trade discussions between India and the United States.
The talks aim to counteract the effects of tariffs announced by President Trump under the 'Liberation Day' initiative, potentially leading to a balanced resolution advantageous to both nations' economies.
ACMA's President, Shradha Suri Marwah, acknowledged the intent behind the US administration's focus on boosting domestic manufacturing while addressing trade imbalances. She emphasized the importance of continued engagement to protect the long-term interests of India's auto component industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- US
- trade talks
- tariffs
- auto components
- ACMA
- Trump
- Negotiate
- Resolution
- Manufacturing
ALSO READ
JFK Assassination Papers Released: Trump Unveils Trove
Trump's Executive Order: Redefining Disaster Management
Trump's Dismissal of Democratic FTC Commissioners Sparks Debate on Agency's Future
Trump Administration Lifts Segregation Ban for Contractors
Google's Mega $32 Billion Wiz Deal: Trump Administration Paves the Way