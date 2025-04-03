India's Strategic Maneuvering to Tackle US Tariff Challenges

According to a recent report by Bernstein, an international equity research firm, India is poised to navigate the complex landscape of US tariffs through strategic negotiation rather than confrontation. Although markets may initially react negatively, a macroeconomic resurgence is anticipated in the latter half of the year.

The report underscores India's proactive measures, such as signing the Terms of Reference for a Bilateral Trade Agreement, which pave the way for final negotiations with the United States. These efforts reflect India's commitment to diplomacy over trade escalations.

India's strategic tariff reductions on select American imports, including luxury motorcycles and agricultural goods, signal a pivot toward fruitful trade relationships. While some sectors may face challenges due to a potential US recession, India's export portfolio, heavily weighted toward IT services and pharmaceuticals, is relatively insulated from tariff impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)