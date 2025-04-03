Rajesh Joshi Wins 'Big Impact Creator of the Year' at Big Impact Awards

Rajesh Joshi, the pioneering founder of Chariot Media, has been awarded the 'Big Impact Creator of the Year' at the illustrious Big Impact Awards. The accolade, presented by BIG FM Group, underscores his groundbreaking contributions to the advertising and media sectors. Joshi's visionary strategies have revolutionized brand engagement and media outreach across 360-degree media verticals.

The Big Impact Awards, backed by a network of 58 stations under the Reliance Group banner, recognize individuals and organizations exerting measurable influence in their respective fields. Award recipients are chosen through a comprehensive process involving industry research, surveys, and evaluations. This year's event in Delhi, marking the awards' third season and 43rd chapter, brought together notable figures from media, business, and policy spheres to discuss the trends shaping the industry's future.

Under the leadership of Joshi, Chariot Media has emerged as a leader in integrated brand promotions, leveraging impactful marketing campaigns and digital transformations to enhance visibility. Joshi emphasizes that advertising is about creating purpose-driven stories and meaningful connections. Chariot Media is committed to innovation and integrity in their approach to advertising.

(With inputs from agencies.)