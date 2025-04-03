Left Menu

Rajesh Joshi Wins 'Big Impact Creator of the Year' at Big Impact Awards

Rajesh Joshi, founder of Chariot Media, received the 'Big Impact Creator of the Year' award at the Big Impact Awards. Organized by BIG FM Group, the awards recognize those making significant contributions to media and advertising. Joshi's innovative approach has transformed brand engagement through multifaceted media strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:47 IST
Rajesh Joshi Wins 'Big Impact Creator of the Year' at Big Impact Awards
Sunil Kumaran COO Big FM Rajesh Joshi Founder Chariot Media Chitrangada Singh Actress. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajesh Joshi, the pioneering founder of Chariot Media, has been awarded the 'Big Impact Creator of the Year' at the illustrious Big Impact Awards. The accolade, presented by BIG FM Group, underscores his groundbreaking contributions to the advertising and media sectors. Joshi's visionary strategies have revolutionized brand engagement and media outreach across 360-degree media verticals.

The Big Impact Awards, backed by a network of 58 stations under the Reliance Group banner, recognize individuals and organizations exerting measurable influence in their respective fields. Award recipients are chosen through a comprehensive process involving industry research, surveys, and evaluations. This year's event in Delhi, marking the awards' third season and 43rd chapter, brought together notable figures from media, business, and policy spheres to discuss the trends shaping the industry's future.

Under the leadership of Joshi, Chariot Media has emerged as a leader in integrated brand promotions, leveraging impactful marketing campaigns and digital transformations to enhance visibility. Joshi emphasizes that advertising is about creating purpose-driven stories and meaningful connections. Chariot Media is committed to innovation and integrity in their approach to advertising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025