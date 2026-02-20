Left Menu

India Resets Trade Metrics: A New Era of Merchandise Indices

The commerce ministry has updated India's Merchandise Trade Indices base year to 2022–23 to better reflect economic changes. This revision, crucial for economic analysis and policy-making, ensures the indices accurately represent current trade dynamics amid evolving global patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:37 IST
India Resets Trade Metrics: A New Era of Merchandise Indices
  • Country:
  • India

The Commerce Ministry has announced a significant update to India's merchandise trade indices, changing the base year to 2022–23 from the previous 2012–13. This shift aims to better capture the structural changes in the economy and evolving global trade patterns. The updated indices, compiled by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), are crucial for various economic analyses, including terms of trade, national accounts, and macroeconomic evaluations.

Driven by shifting commodity compositions and emerging trade trends, the change ensures that the indices align more closely with current economic realities. It also marks a response to technological advancements and global supply chain restructurings that have significantly impacted India's trade landscape over the past decade. The prior base year no longer adequately represented these dynamics.

These trade indices are vital tools for policymakers, researchers, and economists. They are used by institutions like the National Accounts Division and the Reserve Bank of India for GDP estimates and balance of payments analysis. The revision promises to enhance the relevance and reliability of the indices, ensuring they remain a critical resource for understanding trade and economic trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

 India
2
PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

 India
3
Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms

Alysa Liu's Golden Comeback: Redefining Success on Her Own Terms

 Italy
4
Hungary Activates Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Druzhba Pipeline Disruption

Hungary Activates Strategic Oil Reserves Amid Druzhba Pipeline Disruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026