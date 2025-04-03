IGHC 2025 in Nairobi to Elevate Ground Handling with Focus on Modernization

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced that the 37th edition of the IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) will be held in Nairobi, Kenya from 13 to 15 May 2025. This prestigious global forum is set to spotlight the vital role of ground handling in the aviation value chain and aims to usher in a new era of modernization, workforce development, and enhanced collaboration. It marks a historic first for the conference as it lands on the African continent, hosted by Kenya Airways.

This year's theme, centered around the word “elevate,” will shape a conference program designed to tackle the industry’s most pressing challenges while unlocking new opportunities for performance, sustainability, and growth. IGHC 2025 promises to be a landmark event for aviation professionals, ground handling providers, regulators, and innovators from around the globe.

Ground Handling at the Heart of Aviation's Resilience and Growth

“Ground handling is critical for the safety, efficiency and resilience of the entire aviation industry,” said Willie Walsh, Director General of IATA. “The key word we will focus on at this year’s IGHC is elevate. We’ll be looking for ways to drive better performance in the ground handling sector. That means modernizing operations, investing in the workforce, and strengthening coordination and collaboration so that ground handling can support growth even more efficiently.”

With the aviation industry recovering strongly from the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipating significant passenger growth in the years to come—particularly across emerging markets—this year’s conference is set to serve as a catalyst for long-term transformation in how ground operations are managed globally.

Keynote Speakers and High-Level Participation

IGHC 2025 will feature a prestigious lineup of keynote speakers, including:

H.E. Dr. William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya

Willie Walsh, Director General, IATA

Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya Airways

The President’s attendance underscores the high priority Kenya places on aviation as a strategic pillar of national and regional development. Dr. Ruto has extended invitations to aviation regulators, airport authorities, and ground handling operators from across Africa, reinforcing the continent-wide scope of the event.

Specialized Sessions to Drive Innovation and Standardization

IGHC 2025 will deliver a robust program of plenary sessions, interactive workshops, and specialized tracks exploring the following themes:

Ground Operations

Enhancing the reliability and availability of Ground Support Equipment (GSE)

The growing role of hydrogen-powered and electric GSE to reduce carbon emissions

Harmonized training frameworks for improved safety and performance

Key safety focus areas including turnaround coordination and ramp safety

Baggage Operations

Real-time baggage tracking and implementation of RFID technologies

Transition from legacy messaging systems to modern, digital standards

Shift to electronic bag tags and their implications for passenger convenience and baggage handling logistics

Collaboration and Innovation

Strengthening airport–ground handler coordination to improve turnaround times and service quality

Analyzing the impact of airport privatization on ground handling contracts and service standards

Preparing for new regulatory frameworks and compliance trends in the ground handling industry

Africa in the Spotlight: Aviation as a Catalyst for Continental Growth

A major focus of IGHC 2025 will be the growing potential of the African aviation market, which is poised for rapid expansion. The continent’s vast geography, young population, and growing middle class are creating strong demand for improved air connectivity, and ground handling infrastructure will be critical to enabling this growth.

“Aviation opens a world of economic and social development opportunities, and aviation’s greatest potential is to make a real difference to the prosperity of people in Africa,” said President Ruto. “Welcoming and supporting the IGHC in Kenya is an example of the importance that Kenya places on the aviation sector and the expectations that we have for it as a sector leading development in Kenya and across the continent.”

The decision to host the IGHC in Nairobi is part of IATA’s broader Focus Africa initiative, which aims to address infrastructure gaps, enhance safety standards, and foster regulatory alignment across the continent to improve connectivity and unlock economic growth.

Kenya Airways: A Continental Leader at the Forefront of Innovation

As the host airline, Kenya Airways plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of African aviation. Its leadership in sustainability, digital transformation, and international partnerships positions it as an ideal partner for IGHC 2025.

“As Africa’s aviation leader, Kenya Airways is honored to pioneer this landmark event,” said Allan Kilavuka, CEO of Kenya Airways. “Hosting IGHC aligns with our mission to drive innovation, foster partnerships, and showcase Africa’s readiness to shape the future of global air travel. Hosting IGHC 2025 in Kenya reaffirms our commitment to advancing the industry—both domestically and continentally—to unlock prosperity and connectivity.”

A Platform for Collaboration and Forward-Thinking Solutions

With hundreds of delegates expected to attend from airlines, airports, ground handlers, equipment manufacturers, and regulators, IGHC 2025 will be a pivotal forum for collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and business development. Networking sessions, supplier showcases, and innovation pitches will round out the program, offering attendees tangible tools and connections to drive real-world change.

As global aviation prepares for its next phase of growth, IGHC 2025 will play a crucial role in ensuring that ground operations evolve in tandem—smarter, safer, and more sustainable than ever before.