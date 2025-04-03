Tragic Accident: Youth Killed by Freight Train Near Kasimpur Halt

A tragic accident claimed the life of an 18-year-old named Adarsh on Thursday when he was hit by a speeding freight train near Kasimpur Halt on the Lucknow-Varanasi rail route.

Officials reported that Adarsh, a resident of Musharraf Nagar, Jais, was attempting to cross the tracks when the incident occurred, leading to his instantaneous death.

Ravi Kumar, the in-charge at Jais police station, confirmed that the body has been sent for post-mortem as necessary legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)