LPU Student Achieves India's Highest Placement Package of Rs 2.5 Crore

Lovely Professional University celebrates a milestone as a final-year student secures India's highest placement package of Rs 2.5 crore. This highlights LPU's prominence in nurturing talent, demonstrated through diverse success stories including significant accomplishments by other students in securing lucrative offers globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:41 IST
LPU Student Secures India's Highest Placement Package of Rs 2.5 Crore. Image Credit: ANI
Lovely Professional University (LPU) has once again set an unparalleled standard in the education and placement domains, as one of its final-year students, Sri Vishnu, secures India's highest-ever placement package of Rs 2.5 crore per annum. A standout student from the Electronics and Communication Engineering stream, Vishnu's achievement reflects LPU's robust academic environment and its commitment to student success.

Vishnu's journey is one of resilience and determination, stemming from a small village in Tamil Nadu. Overcoming personal and financial challenges with his grandmother's support, he capitalized on opportunities at LPU, including international internships in Singapore, Japan, and the USA. These experiences enriched his global perspective and expertise in robotics. 'Being an LPU student is not just about job placement, but personal growth,' Vishnu noted, attributing his development to the university's infrastructure and supportive faculty.

The university's success is echoed in the accomplishment of Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy, another ECE student from Andhra Pradesh, who secured a Rs 1.03 crore package. Overall, LPU's placement season saw over 1,700 students receiving lucrative offers from internationally reputed firms. These achievements underscore LPU's role in producing world-class professionals. LPU Founder Chancellor Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal celebrated these victories, emphasizing the university's impact and urging students to embrace the diverse opportunities provided to drive India's progress by 2047.

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

