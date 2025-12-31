Himachal's Leap Toward Medical Excellence: Robotics and Specialized Care

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has declared plans to expand robotic surgery facilities to all medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh by early 2026. This marks a significant milestone in the state's public health sector as facilities have already been operationalized at AIMSS Chamiana and Tanda Medical College.

The initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at establishing Himachal Pradesh as a hub of medical excellence. Key advancements include the inauguration of dedicated OPDs for senior citizens over 70 years of age, announced Mr. Sukhu. These specialized consultation slots effectively cut down on wait times for elderly patients at major hospitals.

In a drive to bolster specialized healthcare, Rs 5 crore was allocated to five premier medical institutions for bone marrow transplant infrastructure. An additional Rs 75 crore has been approved for AI-enabled smart laboratories at IGMC and Tanda, drastically reducing diagnostic wait times. The state has also launched an Advanced Pediatric Centre and executed a successful Pulse Polio campaign, ensuring 100% immunization coverage.