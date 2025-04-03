US-India Trade Tensions Trigger Mixed Reactions in Markets

Amid rising global uncertainties, the United States' decision to impose 27% reciprocal tariffs on India has sparked predictions of market corrections and increased volatility, according to experts. This major policy shift from the US aims to tackle its trade deficit by retaliating against India's high import duties on American goods.

Industry analysts suggest that these new tariffs could disrupt the flow of India's exports to the US. However, they also recognize that India has a stronger position compared to other global competitors impacted by similar tariffs. Investment strategists at Axis Securities suggest viewing this volatility as a buying opportunity for high-quality stocks.

Despite the current market downturn, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both closing lower, there's optimism due to India's robust macroeconomic indicators. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT services, and chemical industries stand out as they remain exempt from these tariffs, presenting golden opportunities for growth despite geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)