US-India Trade Tensions Trigger Mixed Reactions in Markets

The US has imposed 27% reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports, causing market turbulence. While the immediate impact is evident, experts predict resilience in India's economy due to strong fundamentals and sectoral exemptions. In the long term, Indian equities remain optimistic amidst global uncertainties, with FPIs showing renewed interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid rising global uncertainties, the United States' decision to impose 27% reciprocal tariffs on India has sparked predictions of market corrections and increased volatility, according to experts. This major policy shift from the US aims to tackle its trade deficit by retaliating against India's high import duties on American goods.

Industry analysts suggest that these new tariffs could disrupt the flow of India's exports to the US. However, they also recognize that India has a stronger position compared to other global competitors impacted by similar tariffs. Investment strategists at Axis Securities suggest viewing this volatility as a buying opportunity for high-quality stocks.

Despite the current market downturn, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both closing lower, there's optimism due to India's robust macroeconomic indicators. Sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT services, and chemical industries stand out as they remain exempt from these tariffs, presenting golden opportunities for growth despite geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

