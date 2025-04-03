Sky High Scares: Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats Targets Airlines

Airlines in India have reported a total of 24 hoax bomb threats in the first quarter of this year, the government announced on Thursday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, referenced Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) data, noting a cumulative 836 bogus bomb threats from 2022 to March 2025. The number of calls rose from 13 in 2022 to 71 in 2023, with 728 incidents last year.

As per a Lok Sabha reply, 13 arrests were made in 2024 for making false bomb threat calls. The BCAS has enforced strict protocols with security agencies to minimize flight disruptions, and a Bomb Threat Contingency Plan is in place at airports nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)