Left Menu

Sky High Scares: Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats Targets Airlines

Airlines have faced 24 hoax bomb threats in the first quarter of this year, according to Indian government data. Since 2022, airlines have received 836 threats. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has implemented protocols to mitigate disruptions, and 13 arrests were made in 2024 for such threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 17:23 IST
Sky High Scares: Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats Targets Airlines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airlines in India have reported a total of 24 hoax bomb threats in the first quarter of this year, the government announced on Thursday.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, referenced Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) data, noting a cumulative 836 bogus bomb threats from 2022 to March 2025. The number of calls rose from 13 in 2022 to 71 in 2023, with 728 incidents last year.

As per a Lok Sabha reply, 13 arrests were made in 2024 for making false bomb threat calls. The BCAS has enforced strict protocols with security agencies to minimize flight disruptions, and a Bomb Threat Contingency Plan is in place at airports nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025