Left Menu

Car Prices Surge Amid Rising Costs and Safety Demands

Carmakers are raising vehicle prices due to increased input costs and mandatory safety requirements, despite sluggish demand. Major players like Maruti Suzuki, BMW, Hyundai, and others plan hikes starting April, driven by consumer demands for enhanced safety features and compliance with new regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:06 IST
Car Prices Surge Amid Rising Costs and Safety Demands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A growing trend of rising input costs and mandatory safety requirements is prompting car manufacturers to increase prices, despite facing sluggish market demand. Industry giants, including Maruti Suzuki, have announced price hikes ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 62,000 starting April 8, marking the second price adjustment this year.

Similarly, BMW Group India has increased prices by 3 percent on select models, citing exchange rate fluctuations and rising input costs as key factors. Other major carmakers like Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, and Honda Cars are also set to raise prices in April.

Industry experts attribute these price increments to the need for integrating enhanced safety features, such as six airbags across all variants, and new regulatory demands like reinforced rear seats. While these changes aim to enhance passenger safety, they are contributing to cost burdens that manufacturers partially pass on to consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025