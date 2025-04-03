Left Menu

Economic Tensions Escalate: U.S. Faces Recession Threat Amid Tariffs

Major financial institutions warn that the U.S. economy risks entering a recession if Trump's tariffs remain. Deutsche Bank and BofA predict a significant impact on growth, while HSBC highlights existing market anticipation. Barclays forecasts possible contraction and potential Federal Reserve rate cuts in a recessionary environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:44 IST
Economic Tensions Escalate: U.S. Faces Recession Threat Amid Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Leading financial institutions, including HSBC, Deutsche Bank, and BofA, have issued warnings concerning the potential recession risk facing the U.S. economy. This prediction arises from President Donald Trump's recently imposed tariffs, which introduce a 10% baseline levy on all U.S. imports and additional duties on specific countries.

Deutsche Bank and BofA suggest that sustained tariffs could significantly impact economic growth, with possible reductions of up to 1-1.5 percentage points this year. HSBC adds that while recession likelihood increases, a portion of the risk is already factored into current market conditions, with an estimated 40% chance of recession by year's end.

Barclays also highlights a high risk of economic contraction, predicting a 0.1% decline by the close of 2025. Despite these grim prospects, Barclays expects two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, whereas BofA maintains no immediate cuts, reserving possible substantial reductions for a recession scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025