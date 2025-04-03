Economic Tensions Escalate: U.S. Faces Recession Threat Amid Tariffs

Leading financial institutions, including HSBC, Deutsche Bank, and BofA, have issued warnings concerning the potential recession risk facing the U.S. economy. This prediction arises from President Donald Trump's recently imposed tariffs, which introduce a 10% baseline levy on all U.S. imports and additional duties on specific countries.

Deutsche Bank and BofA suggest that sustained tariffs could significantly impact economic growth, with possible reductions of up to 1-1.5 percentage points this year. HSBC adds that while recession likelihood increases, a portion of the risk is already factored into current market conditions, with an estimated 40% chance of recession by year's end.

Barclays also highlights a high risk of economic contraction, predicting a 0.1% decline by the close of 2025. Despite these grim prospects, Barclays expects two rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, whereas BofA maintains no immediate cuts, reserving possible substantial reductions for a recession scenario.

