Star Air Gears Up for New Gondia-Indore Flight Route

Star Air has received approval from the DGCA to start a new flight from Gondia to Indore. This new route awaits the availability of aircraft. Currently, IndiGo connects Gondia to Hyderabad. Star Air's operations are planned to begin soon as company executives showed keen interest.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved Bengaluru-based Star Air's plan to launch a flight connection from Gondia, Maharashtra, to Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) confirmed this development, highlighting the pending availability of aircraft for operational commencement.

Currently, Gondia's Birsi Airport, a lifeline for the tribal district connecting it to Hyderabad, is operated solely by IndiGo. Star Air's interest marks potential expansion, as confirmed by Birsi Airport Director Girish Chandra Verma. He stated that the airline is eager to begin operations upon meeting necessary logistics.

Previously, FlyBig was the sole operator, starting in March 2022, but halted within six months due to technical constraints. IndiGo began its service in December 2023, with significant political backing. The entry of Star Air could herald broader regional connectivity.

