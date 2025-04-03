Left Menu

US Tariffs Impact Gujarat's Gems But Leave Pharma Industry Unscathed

US President Trump's new tariff policy imposes reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports, significantly impacting Gujarat's gems and jewellery sector. However, the pharmaceutical, textile, and agro-chemical sectors largely remain unaffected due to exemptions and market strategies, potentially benefiting from US tariffs on Chinese imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-04-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to curb the trade deficit, the US government has imposed reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports, significantly challenging Gujarat's gems and jewellery sector. Industry leaders express concerns over increased costs hindering exports to the crucial American market.

Figures indicate the US is the largest market for diamonds, with India's export reaching USD 9.95 billion in 2023-24. The tariff hike, particularly on polished diamonds to 27%, poses a substantial threat to local industry profitability, emphasized former GJEPC chairman Dinesh Navadiya.

Conversely, India's pharmaceutical and agro-chemical sectors appear resilient, escaping tariff hikes. Exemptions for key products offer a competitive edge, as outlined by industry experts. The textile industry, relying heavily on exports via intermediaries, anticipates manageable impact despite heightened US import duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

