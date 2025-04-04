Left Menu

Global Markets Reel as Trump's Tariff Shockwaves Hit US Stocks

Financial markets plummeted globally following President Trump's latest tariffs, with the US hit hardest. The S&P 500 fell 4.8%, and fears of economic slowdown and inflation rose. Investors were shocked by the severity of the tariffs, potentially hurting US growth and inflating costs substantially. Global indices followed suit with significant declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-04-2025 01:45 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 01:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets faced severe turbulence following President Donald Trump's announcement of a new set of tariffs, with the US stock market experiencing the harshest impacts. On Thursday, the S&P 500 fell by 4.8%, more than other major stock markets, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,679 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell by 6%.

Investors had anticipated Trump's tariff announcement, yet they were still surprised by the scale referred to as 'the worst case scenario.' The new tariffs could potentially decrease US economic growth by up to 2% while inflating prices by 5%, rattling markets globally as they reacted.

The impacts resonated globally with European and Asian markets also seeing declines. The Federal Reserve may consider cutting interest rates to counter these shocks, though this could also exacerbate inflation worries. The ebb and flow of tariffs have exacerbated uncertainty across sectors, including tech, consumer goods, and transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

