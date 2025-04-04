Left Menu

Trump's Market Shock: A Strategic Move Amid Tariff Turmoil

President Donald Trump remained optimistic despite a sharp stock market drop due to his announced tariffs. He likened the U.S. economy to a patient needing surgery, acknowledging short-term disruption for long-term gain. Trump anticipates significant investment inflows and sees tariffs as negotiation leverage globally.

Updated: 04-04-2025 03:43 IST
  Country:
  United States

In the wake of President Donald Trump's tariff announcement, the global markets trembled with a sharp decline in stock values. Despite this, Trump conveyed optimism, asserting the potential for the U.S. economy to recover and prosper.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted over 1,600 points after Trump's decision to impose a minimum 10 percent tariff on imports from several countries, including China and the European Union. This triggered a global selloff reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic's financial impact.

Trump defended the tariffs, comparing the U.S. economy to a patient undergoing an operation. He projected that the move would ultimately draw investments into the country, as companies seek to sidestep tariffs by manufacturing domestically. The President also expressed willingness to use tariffs as a bargaining tool in international trade negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

