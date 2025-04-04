US-India Tariff Adjustments: A Slight but Significant Shift

The United States has announced a minor yet notable revision in its import duties on India, reducing them from 27% to 26%, as per a document released by the White House.

Set to be implemented on April 9, this change is part of broader reciprocal tariffs proposed against various countries, including China, the UK, and the European Union. The adjustments were unveiled through a chart presented in a recent briefing, highlighting India's 52% tariff, which encompasses currency manipulation and other trade barriers, leading to a new reciprocal tariff rate of 26% by the US.

Initially pegged at 27%, the revised tariff is now confirmed at 26%. Industry experts downplay its impact, suggesting that a 1% revision is unlikely to significantly alter trade interactions between the two nations.

