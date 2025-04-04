Bandhan Life Insurance Earns Great Place to Work Certification

Bandhan Life Insurance has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work®, underlining its dedication to creating a trust-driven and collaborative workplace. Unlike many organizations reverting to old structures, Bandhan Life champions flexibility and a shared purpose, achieving significant milestones such as launching new brands and innovative products.

The certification results from an independent survey by Great Place to Work®, spotlighting Bandhan Life's strengths in credibility, pride, and collaboration. These attributes are indicative of the trust that employees place in management's competence and integrity. The company surpasses the India Top 100 benchmark in fairness, emphasizing a strong foundation in employee recognition and satisfaction.

Spearheading a dynamic work culture, MD & CEO Satishwar B. and Chief People Officer Sunita Rath highlight the importance of flexibility, outcome-driven strategies, and openness at Bandhan Life. Looking ahead, the company is set to enhance employee engagement and development, reflecting its commitment to support and protect India's future, ensuring widespread life insurance access.

