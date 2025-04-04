US Cuts Import Duties on India Amid Trade Surplus

The United States has taken a notable step in its trade relations with India by decreasing the import duties levied from 27% to 26%, as confirmed by a White House document. The revised tariffs will be enforced beginning April 9.

Announcing the new reciprocal tariffs, President Donald Trump presented a comparison chart listing the tariffs on international partners, including India, China, the UK, and the European Union. While India's original tariffs included currency manipulation and trade barriers at 52%, America's discounted tariff against India now stands at 26%.

Industry experts, however, have suggested that the marginal reduction of one percentage point will likely have negligible impacts. On a broader scale, the US continues to be India's largest trading partner, contributing to 18% of India's exports, 6.22% of imports, and maintaining a trade surplus of USD 35.32 billion in goods for 2023-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)