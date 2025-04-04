US Lowers Import Tariffs on India: Analyzing the Impact

The United States has decreased the import duties on Indian goods from 27% to 26%, as per the recent announcement from the White House. This adjustment will take effect on April 9. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump revealed a chart indicating the tariffs that countries, including India, China, the UK, and the EU, will face moving forward.

Although the change from 27% to 26% may seem significant, industry experts have downplayed its impact. The US remains India's largest trading partner, representing a significant portion of India's export and import activities, with a consistent trade surplus over recent years.

Furthermore, the US has been revising tariffs for approximately 60 countries to address its trade deficit and foster domestic manufacturing. The recalibrated 26% duty adds to the current obligations Indian goods already face in the American market.

