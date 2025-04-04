Left Menu

The United States has lowered its import duties on Indian goods from 27% to 26%. Despite the reduction, industry experts believe the change is negligible. The US, India's largest trading partner, continues to seek tariff adjustments to address trade imbalances with several countries, including India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:48 IST
US Lowers Import Tariffs on India: Analyzing the Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The United States has decreased the import duties on Indian goods from 27% to 26%, as per the recent announcement from the White House. This adjustment will take effect on April 9. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump revealed a chart indicating the tariffs that countries, including India, China, the UK, and the EU, will face moving forward.

Although the change from 27% to 26% may seem significant, industry experts have downplayed its impact. The US remains India's largest trading partner, representing a significant portion of India's export and import activities, with a consistent trade surplus over recent years.

Furthermore, the US has been revising tariffs for approximately 60 countries to address its trade deficit and foster domestic manufacturing. The recalibrated 26% duty adds to the current obligations Indian goods already face in the American market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

