Global Markets React to Trump's Sweeping Tariffs: A Tumultuous Friday

In a dramatic response to new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, global markets faced a tumultuous day on Friday. Asian and European shares saw significant declines, while U.S. futures also pointed downward.

The tariffs impose a minimum 10 per cent levy on global imports, with specific targets including China and the European Union facing higher charges. The move is seen as a double-edged sword—potentially boosting U.S. competitiveness abroad while risking inflation and dampening global economic growth.

Countries like Vietnam, China, and Taiwan voiced their concerns, emphasizing the adverse impacts on trade relations. As financial entities and governments take stock of the ramifications, the global economic landscape faces a period of heightened uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)