China's Tariff Retaliation Escalates Global Trade Tensions

China has imposed additional tariffs on U.S. goods amid an escalating trade war with President Donald Trump, sparking global stock market declines and heightening fears of a recession. Other nations, including Japan, are bracing for economic impact, as the global financial forecast worsens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China escalated its trade conflict with the United States by imposing an additional 34% tariff on American goods, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing trade war. This move by Beijing has intensified concerns about a looming recession and triggered turmoil in global stock markets.

In addition to the tariffs, China has placed several U.S. entities on an export control list, categorizing some as 'unreliable.' This unfolding trade tension follows U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to raise American tariff barriers to historic levels, prompting a worldwide economic reaction.

In Japan, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba described the situation as a 'national crisis,' as financial markets suffered, with banking shares leading a plunge in Tokyo. Investment firm JP Morgan now estimates a 60% probability of a global economic recession by the end of the year, revised up from 40%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

