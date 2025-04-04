Left Menu

Rescue from the Skies: Virgin Atlantic's 40-Hour Turkey Ordeal

After being stranded at Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport for over 40 hours, more than 250 passengers, including some from India, returning to Mumbai aboard Virgin Atlantic have resumed their journey. The delay was caused by a diversion due to a medical emergency, eventually requiring an extensive technical inspection before clearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-04-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

After over 40 hours of uncertainty, more than 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, diverted to Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport, are finally on their way to Mumbai. The flight encountered a delay due to an urgent medical diversion, necessitating technical approval before departure.

The unexpected landing in Turkey left passengers, including Indians, in discomfort, with reports of them sitting on the airport floor and a lack of vegetarian meals. A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson confirmed that passengers received overnight accommodation before resuming their journey.

The airline extends its apologies, emphasizing that safety remains a top priority. With all paperwork in place, the flight resumed, scheduled to land in Mumbai by late Friday evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

