Rescue from the Skies: Virgin Atlantic's 40-Hour Turkey Ordeal

After over 40 hours of uncertainty, more than 250 Virgin Atlantic passengers, diverted to Turkey's Diyarbakir Airport, are finally on their way to Mumbai. The flight encountered a delay due to an urgent medical diversion, necessitating technical approval before departure.

The unexpected landing in Turkey left passengers, including Indians, in discomfort, with reports of them sitting on the airport floor and a lack of vegetarian meals. A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson confirmed that passengers received overnight accommodation before resuming their journey.

The airline extends its apologies, emphasizing that safety remains a top priority. With all paperwork in place, the flight resumed, scheduled to land in Mumbai by late Friday evening.

